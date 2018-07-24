Luann de Lesseps Avoids Jail Time With Plea Deal Before Checking Into Rehab

Luann de Lesseps is avoiding jail time after her December 2017 arrest by striking a plea deal.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the 53-year-old pled guilty to battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication, with the charges stemming from a Palm Beach incident in which she allegedly slammed a door and kicked a police officer.

The deal sentences de Lesseps to one year of probation and requires that she pay fines, perform 50 hours of community service, attend two AA meetings per week, have no possession or consumption of alcohol or illegal drugs and random drug testing paid for by the reality star.

She was also required to write an apology letter to Deputy Steven O’Leary and has complied with that request.

De Lesseps was arrested in the early morning hours of December 24 and was later released on her own recognizance later that day.

The Palm Beach Post reported that de Lesseps was initially charged with “battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, and crimes against a person,” allegedly telling police, “I’m going to kill you all.”

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” de Lesseps said in a statement at the time. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life-changing event.”

“Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions,” she continued. “I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law-abiding character. I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters.”

She also told Page Six that her behavior was due to “long-buried emotions.”

“This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions,” she said in a statement. “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior.”

De Lesseps wed businessman Tom D’Agostino in January 2017, and the couple divorced seven months later.

Earlier this month, de Lesseps checked back into rehab, according to her Real Housewives of New York co-star Bethenny Frankel.

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process,” Frankel told People at the time. “Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Santiago Felipe