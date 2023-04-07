'Love & Marriage: Huntsville': Melody Prepares to Call LaTisha and Martell to Invite Them to Kimmi Scott's Party (Exclusive Clip)

Season 5 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns to OWN on Saturday, April 8. The core group, Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, and Tiffany and Louis Whitlow will be shown ready to explore love and life as Black real estate professionals in the mecca of Alabama. Three newbies join the main cast: Stormi Steele, her husband Courtney Beasley, and Tisha's cousin Keke Jabbar, the latter of which's family issues with Tisha played out last season.

The series season premiere episode, "A Holt and a Prayer," follows Melody's return to help Kimmi. "Melody comes out of seclusion to help Kimmi celebrate a milestone in her cancer journey," the official press release reads. "[Meanwhile], Stormi and her husband, Courtney, have an emotional disagreement, and Martell reveals a new love interest but still wants Melody to pray about their relationship."

After an explosive reunion in LA, Melody hasn't spoken to anyone, except Kimmi. But to help her friend celebrate her final chemotherapy treatment, Melody is throwing a party. Kimmi wants everyone, most of whom Melody remains estranged from, to attend. Melody puts her drama with the group aside to make the necessary phone calls to send all invites out on Kimmi's behalf.

"This is about Kimmi overcoming the chemo portion of everything, and everybody is going to be on their best behavior," Melody tells Kimmi during their planning meeting. "We're not doing shade. Do you mind if I give this spiel to [everyone] when I invite your people?" Melody then proceeds to practice making the calls.

The episode also centers on Martell trying to get back in Melody's good graces in order to successfully co-parent their four children. Stormi and Mel discuss why they've been distant, and Tisha and Keke meet to try and hash things out. Check out the clip exclusive clip above.