'Love Island USA' Season 3 Sparks Mixed Feelings for Fans Over Sunday Night's Dumpings

Love Island USA season 3 has been heating up the summer TV landscape all season long, and the latest episode led to plenty of drama thanks to dumpings and recouplings courtesy of the return of the scandalous Casa Amor. The feature, a staple of the original British franchise, was first brought to the American version of the hit reality series back in Season 2, and its return in Season 3 is proving to be just as dramatic, leading to plenty of reactions from Love Island viewers.

As the singles continue to find love in Hawaii, Casa Amor threatens to tempt those blossoming relationships. Reintroduced back on Sunday, July 25 episode of the show, Casa Amor is second Villa with 10 sexy, new Islanders who are brought in to tempt existing contestants — and potentially threaten established relationships. The Season 3 Casa Amor introductions include Gabe Sadowsky, Charlie Lynch, Raul Frias, Andrew John Phillips, Kam Mickens-Bennett, Kay Taylor, Leslie Golden, Genevieve Shawcross, Florence Mueller, and Isabel Johnson. Introduced part-way through the season, the Casa Amor additions have already stirred drama, recouplings, and even an exit.

Speaking to PopCulture in early July, host Arielle Vandenberg said Casa Amor is her "personal favorite, because it's the ultimate love test. Put anyone's love to the test — put them in Casa Amor. That always spices things up." And spice things up it certainly did. Sunday night's episode was a doozy, with numerous relationships abruptly ending and others sparking anew. Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions fans had to the latest drama.