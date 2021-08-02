'Love Island USA' Season 3 Sparks Mixed Feelings for Fans Over Sunday Night's Dumpings
Love Island USA season 3 has been heating up the summer TV landscape all season long, and the latest episode led to plenty of drama thanks to dumpings and recouplings courtesy of the return of the scandalous Casa Amor. The feature, a staple of the original British franchise, was first brought to the American version of the hit reality series back in Season 2, and its return in Season 3 is proving to be just as dramatic, leading to plenty of reactions from Love Island viewers.
As the singles continue to find love in Hawaii, Casa Amor threatens to tempt those blossoming relationships. Reintroduced back on Sunday, July 25 episode of the show, Casa Amor is second Villa with 10 sexy, new Islanders who are brought in to tempt existing contestants — and potentially threaten established relationships. The Season 3 Casa Amor introductions include Gabe Sadowsky, Charlie Lynch, Raul Frias, Andrew John Phillips, Kam Mickens-Bennett, Kay Taylor, Leslie Golden, Genevieve Shawcross, Florence Mueller, and Isabel Johnson. Introduced part-way through the season, the Casa Amor additions have already stirred drama, recouplings, and even an exit.
Speaking to PopCulture in early July, host Arielle Vandenberg said Casa Amor is her "personal favorite, because it's the ultimate love test. Put anyone's love to the test — put them in Casa Amor. That always spices things up." And spice things up it certainly did. Sunday night's episode was a doozy, with numerous relationships abruptly ending and others sparking anew. Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions fans had to the latest drama.
Even Arielle cried, when Cinco wasn’t chosen. 💔#LoveIslandUSA— LibbyGirl (@LuckyLib7) August 2, 2021
"In conclusion Cinco was robbed, will and Kyra are getting on my last nerve, Jeremy still being in this villa is SICK!" one person reacted to the episode on Twitter. "Cash has dug herself in a deep hole AND SHANNON DID WHAT WAS NEEDED!"prevnext
why? HOW could they save Jeremy?!?!? he’s a BUMMMM #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/PQflhwRwbt— Julia (@Juliaadesida) August 2, 2021
"They way y'all are switching up," tweeted another viewer. "And now want cash and cinco to be together bc y’all NOW see their chemistry gtfo."prevnext
charlie is looking for a reason to drop cash #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/Mu8CZRoSrE— Julia (@Juliaadesida) August 2, 2021
"tbh, i never thought and still don’t think cinco is a bad person," wrote another. "i think his indecisiveness ended up hurting people but i rlly don’t think he had any bad intentions."prevnext
THIS IS LOVE ISLAND NOT FRIEND ISLAND YOU IDIOTS WHY DID YOU SAVE JEREMY #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/efH3pm86gn— Grandma (@lovergurli) August 2, 2021
"cashay got rid of cinco so he doesn't get in the way of her and Charlie and they still got issues. smh bring cinco back," petitioned somebody else.prevnext
not will and kyra being bitter 🤨 we do not care #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/Q70nMD0q8i— Chaos🌪 (@randomthinkinyo) August 2, 2021
"Introducing Kyra and Will," tweeted another fan. "The couple with the BIGGEST downgrade in terms of character and public perception."prevnext
Cinco was really starting to grow on me too 😔 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/L838MBd2ch— Grandma (@lovergurli) August 2, 2021
"charlie is making me VERY upset," wrote one person. "i hope cinco and cash meet up after love island and have a beautiful family."prevnext
I change my mind I want cash and cinco together #loveislandUSA pic.twitter.com/wEE7tlaN3L— iilovegiveon (@talia_332) August 2, 2021
Of course, to catch up on all the juicy drama, new episodes of Love Island air Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. For more show coverage, head to Paramount+, which you can subscribe to by clicking here, and stick to PopCulture.com for the latest in all the news you need to know!