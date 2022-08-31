'Love Island USA': Nadjha Gives Update on Where Things Stand With Jeff After Shocking Villa Exit (Exclusive)

The fourth season of Love Island USA featured several couples developing close bonds, one of those couples being Nadjha Day and Jeff Christian. In the episode before the finale, their relationship came to an end following an intense confrontation that Jeff had with fellow Love Islander Timmy Pandolfi. While it came as a surprise to some fans to see Nadjha call things off between them, she recently spoke with PopCulture.com and revealed that it was a decision that she came to after seeing multiple "red flags" throughout the experience.

The night before they called it quits on their relationship, Jeff got into a major argument with Timmy regarding the recent dumping ceremony that sent home Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson. Jeff later appeared to get angry when Nadjha briefly apologized to Timmy for what transpired and voiced a number of harmful comments toward her. While it seemed as though this was the biggest reason why Nadjha decided to end their relationship, she said that it was more so the straw that broke the camel's back after she noticed other "red flags" throughout the course of the experience. However, these interactions weren't always apparent in the episodes.

"So, that decision wasn't based on solely that one argument, there [were] multiple times before that where Jeff had spoken to me that way, where we had been separated in the Villa," Nadjha explained. "It wasn't a one-time thing where I just was like, 'All right, this is my time. I'm leaving.'" She continued to shed some light on what those instances were including "jealousy with other Islanders" and "insecurities." After experiencing those red flags throughout her relationship with Jeff, the situation that he had with Timmy cemented her decision to end the relationship and leave Love Island USA.

"I think that last fight was just I think I had had kind of enough and I had hated the comment he made about me and Timmy, 'That's what you want in bed.' That was just over the top for me," Nadjha explained. "I just didn't like the whole confrontation. I didn't like that he said I didn't try to comfort him when I didn't have time to comfort him. He got pulled away to calm down. It was... a lot went down. It wasn't just like that fight happened, nothing else happened, and then we were at the stairs. It's a 24-hour day in a 45-minute [episode] span. They can't show everything that goes on. And I think they did a great job of trying to illustrate it in the best way they could, the series of events that led to my decision, but there was stuff missing."

In addition to sharing some insight into her decision to call things off, Nadjha also spoke about where she and Jeff stand today. She noted that while they left "on a rocky road," they have been in contact since then. The Love Island USA star also said that Jeff "apologized" to her and that they went "back and forth" about everything that took place. When it comes to a possible reconciliation, it's up in the air. Although, Nadjha did say that she "can't say that our time is done just yet." She added, "I think we're just trying to figure that out. I'm kind of trying to figure it out. I'm sure he's trying to figure it out."