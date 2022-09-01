'Love Island USA': Chad and Phoebe Talk Explosive Exit Drama, Share Where They Stand Today (Exclusive)

Love Island USA stars Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson had a unique journey in the Villa. Both originally came in as Casa Amor bombshells before finding a connection with each other. Along the way, they were involved in their fair share of drama with the other Love Islanders and were at the center of the show's more intense exits. After their time on the Peacock series, Chad and Phoebe took time to chat with PopCulture.com where they not only shared where their relationship stands but also addressed the drama surrounding their exit.

In advance of the finale, the final five couples had to decide which pair would be going home next. This led to a bit of a messy situation when Jeff Christian voiced that Phoebe and Chad should not have been the ones to go. Jeff ended up in a major argument with Timmy Pandolfi that ended up setting the stage for his breakup with Nadjha Day. Even though Chad and Phoebe's stay in Love Island USA was the one in question, fans didn't get to see their take on the situation.

First and foremost, Chad and Phoebe actually didn't believe that they should have made it through to the finale. Phoebe recalled that after they spoke with their parents, they felt as though they were "really at peace with our journeys." She went on to say that they had an "inkling" that they were going to be dumped "because time wasn't on our side and time in the Villa is a lot." Phoebe continued, "We honestly didn't think that we should be in the finale or in the final four, just because the way our connection is and the way we are... I think with the finales [there is] this love and just the celebration of the time and the effort and the hurdles and the obstacles and weathering the storm."

Chad agreed with Phoebe's take on the fellow Islanders' decision. He also reflected on the drama by saying that he sees where Jeff was coming from. "Honestly, I understand exactly what Jeff was saying," he said. "At that exact time, there was just a little ... buffer and understanding of what was going on between Deb and Jesse because they had been there for so long, and then out of nowhere the last few days, it got ... confusing between them. So, no one really knew what was going on. And Jeff felt like after a long period of time, why is there still confusion in that way?" Still, like Phoebe, he also felt as though the other couple's connection was stronger, as he continued, "Because you know, you really don't go through as many trials and tribulations when you haven't, you've only been a legitimate coupled up for two days and they've all gone through so much."

In the end, both Chad and Phoebe agreed that everything worked out as it should have. Now, they're focused on fostering their connection outside of the Villa. The Michigan residents already have plans to attend football games and hang out with each other's friends. However, when it comes to possibly putting an "exclusive" label on their relationship, they're just going at their own pace.

"We aren't necessarily looking at it like, 'Oh, we're doing this to... with some crazy purpose,'" Chad explained. "We're just more like, 'We're going to move how we moved in the Villa.' We're going to hang out, and if it keeps progressing, then awesome, because that's kind of how it went." Phoebe added that they're going to be "trying to figure out how to navigate the outside world with our connection. We're looking forward to allowing that to be authentic to us. And I mean, he is a great guy, so if one day I end up being exclusive with him, I'm the lucky one. But, like we were in the Villa, we are intending to continue with our connection, how we would really on the outside world because that's how we dealt with it in the Villa."