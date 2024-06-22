'Love Island' Star Jack Fowler Calls out Airline After Near-Fatal Mid-Flight Health Emergency

Love Island star Jack Fowler is one lucky reality star after having a severe allergic reaction on a flight to Dubai. According to PEOPLE, the culprit seems to be the chicken curry he ordered that he alleges contained nuts. He posted to Instagram with a lengthy caption calling out the airline and raising awareness for others that could be in the same predicament.

"I'm posting because people should be aware of the severity of how bad food allergies can be and the complete negligence from [Emirates] airline," the reality star wrote "I recently flew with Emirates Airline where I was given a Cashew Nut. I made my flight attendant aware of my nut allergy twice before being given a chicken curry. I wasn't given a menu to chose from, instead I was asked directly if I wanted chicken or fish. I opted for the chicken.

"When I asked for the chicken I told the air-host that I'm severely allergic to all nuts. I was then told that there was no nuts in the chicken curry," he continued. "When I received the meal I asked the same flight attendant again to make sure, and again was told that it does not have nuts included. Trusting my flight attendant I began to eat the chicken curry. Immediately my throat closed up and breathing became extremely difficult."

In a series of photos and video from the ordeal, Fowler shows himself sticking an Epipen into his thigh and breathing from an oxygen bottle with a flight attendant next to him. After some apparent back-and-forth, Fowler got hold of the menu and confirmed his suspicions.

"I told a flight attendant I couldn't breathe and if there was nuts in the food. I was told that there were no nuts in the chicken curry AGAIN. It was only when my friend demanded to see the food menu for the first time did I realise it was a 'Creamy Cashew Nut chicken Curry,'" he wrote. "This left me with the real possibility of dying on the plane as I knew I needed emergency treatment immediately."

Fowler says he required five tanks of oxygen and urged the flight supervisor to land or else he would "die on this plane." This sped up the trip a bit and they landed in Dubai, where Fowler was rushed to the hospital.

"[Emirates] it is not good enough. I'm lucky to be able to have a platform to make as many people aware of your complete negligence. You are responsible for your passengers and their safety. Giving a passenger food which they've stated TWICE will cause extreme harm is unacceptable," he wrote.