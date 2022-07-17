'Love Island' Star and Athlete Girlfriend Call It Quits

Love Island's Chris Hughes has spoken out about his split from golfer girlfriend, Annabel Dimmock, after just a year of dating. Their romance was documented on social media after they went Instagram official in August 2021.

"I'm in a good place," Hughes assured fans in an interview with The Sun. "I always struggle a bit when it's fresh out of a relationship because everything feels different."

"But I'm in the gym, I'm keeping myself busy with work."I'm all over the shop. I've got good friends and family around me which is a blessing as well, so I feel good," he added.

In August, after going Instagram official, the couple got their first tattoo together, inking the date they met onto the backs of their arms. After the initial tattoo, they returned to Mike Love, a tattoo artist, to have the words "Yours x" etched on their arms in September.

Hughes and Dimmock also have each other's initials inside their arms in cursive – "ALD," and "CWH."A successful golfer, Dimmock turned professional in 2016 and won the Ladies European Tour. She met Hughes while out on the green.

In January, Hughes said he was prepared to propose to Dimmock after just five months of dating, saying it wouldn't be long before he got down on one knee. After moving in together at the end of last year, Hughes told MailOnline he was "extremely settled" and couldn't be happier.

"It won't be too long… Even Annabel's friends messaged her when we were going to the Maldives last month it was very last minute," he said."Everyone thought because of the time of year that I was going to propose. I don't know if Annabel did… her mum said to her, 'do you think Hughes could propose?'"

"I am not one of those people that if someone gets engaged after a month, I don't even think that is strange or not normal," he continued. "I think it is personal to yourself and your relationship. I am old before my time; I should have lived back in the 50s."

"One thing you can cling onto from those days is when you used to meet someone, if it was right, you would get married even after a couple of months into your relationship, you would get married. If it's right, it's right." Previously, Hughes dated former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, but the couple split up in 2020.