Hip-Hop Legend DJ Polo Has Died

DJ Polo, the influential hip-hop artist known for his work with the 1980s hip-hop collective Juice Crew and the duo Kool G Rap & DJ Polo, has died. One of his children announced the news of his passing in an Instagram tribute on Saturday, July 27, writing, "it is with a heavy heart we mourn the loss of my father, the incredible DJ Polo." The musician, real name Thomas Pough, was 63. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"He was not only a legend to the hip hop community but also to his family and we celebrate his life and legacy now and forever," the statement read. "We would like to thank you all for your beautiful words and tributes – seeing the impact he made has been overwhelming and we are so grateful... Thank you all again for your condolences and for respecting the family's privacy at this time."

(Photo: UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Kool G. Rap Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images - Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Polo debuted on the music scene in 1986 when he and rapper Kool G Rap recorded their first demo, "It's a Demo," in the studio of Juice Crew members Mr. Magic and Marley Marl in 1986, per Stereogum. Impressed by their talent, Mr. Magic and Marley Marl welcomed them into the crew, whose members also included MC Shan, Biz Markie, Roxanne Shanté, Big Daddy Kane, and others. With Kool G Rap, DJ Polo released four albums together – Road to the Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990), Live and Let Die (1992), and the compilation album Rated XXX (1996). In 1998, Polo dropped his solo album Polo's Playhouse.

Paying tribute to his collaborator online, Kool G Rap wrote, "R.I.P. to a dear friend and a Brother from another Household He is a Legend to Hip Hop and Juice Crew history. DJ Polo! May Light from the Highest be upon him."

Many others in the industry also paid their respects, with Eric B writing, "My brother DJ POLO we had some great times you will never be forgotten GODS speed." Fellow New York producer DJ Chuck Chillout, meanwhile, wrote, "This Hurt real Bad RIP To DJ POLO," with Ice-T sharing, "I lost another friend yesterday.. DJ Polo... DJ for legendary @TheRealKoolGRap. Life is precious."