‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star’s Husband Dead After Car Crash: Jamar Champ was 38

Masika Kalysha is dealing with an unimaginable loss. The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum is mourning the death of her estranged husband, Jamar Champ, after it was revealed that he died after a car driving on the wrong side of the highway crashed into his Tesla Cybertruck on a Houston, Texas, highway.

The Houston Police Department confirmed in a press release. He was 38 years old.

His identity was confirmed his by his family to KHOU 11. At the time of the crash, Champ was in his Tesla Cybertruck when he was hit head-on by a silver BMW that was traveling the wrong way on the freeway. The BMW caught fire after the impact, with Champ’s Tesla slamming into an 18-wheeler. Champ was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. The male BMW driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kalysha—who shares 3-year-old daughter Amari with Champ—confirmed his death in an emotional message and confirmed the news in an exclusive statement to The Shade Room. “It is with profound sadness that I confirm the news of the tragic and unexpected passing of my spouse and father of my beautiful daughters, Jamar Champ,” she shared. “During this incredibly challenging time, I kindly ask for respect and understanding as our family comes together to support one another and honor his memory.” She concluded, “Your thoughts, prayers and love mean the world to us as we navigate this devastating loss.”

Earlier in the day, she posted a message to X stating that she was awakened at 2am and couldn’t fall back asleep only to learn of the news. The two have been in one another’s lives for 15 years, per her tribute to him on Instagram. It’s unclear what led to their estrangement, but they married twice, per her tribute, and he was a dedicated businessman, husband, father, and man of God.