'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Karlie Redd Is Engaged

Karlie Redd is engaged, again. The Love & Hip Hop star announced her engagement on social media, revealing she accepted a proposal from NowThatsTV owner T Davinci. On June 21, 2024, Redd hosted a party in celebration of her new single, "Lonely," featuring Koshens. Some of her co-stars attended, and news quickly spread that she was engaged. Jay's Reality Blog was one of the first media outlets to post publicly, with Redd showing off her ring to co-star, Yandy Smith. Redd's new fiance was in attendance as they posed for photos together.

According to BOSSIP, it's unknown when their relationship began, but Redd launched the relationship on Instagram just two months before the engagement. In the post, she showed off their vacation in honor of his birthday.

She's had a string of public relationships, many of which she was proposed to. In her early seasons of the show, she dated rapper and co-star Yung Joc. their relationship ended because of Joc's cheating. She later began dating rapper and Source Magazine founder Benzino, who almost proposed to her. On the show, she also dated singer Lyfe Jennings, which nearly ended in engagement.

Redd jumped shift to Black Ink Crew's Ceaser Emanuel, but that was shortlived. In 2018, she became engaged to Mo Fayne. They wed in 2019 but divorced shortly after in 2020. She later dated NBA champion, Lamar Odom in 2021.

Recently, she was linked to 1501 Certified Entertainment music executive Kai Tyler. Their romance was the main storyline in the latest season of LHHATL. He proposed to Redd, and she accepted, but there were issues.

In one scene from the last season, Redd went on a double date with Bambi and another man. When asked about polygamy, Redd was open. "I've been in that," she states. "I might as well be [in a polygamous relationship]. I can't waste time on someone who wants to send rings to another girl…" Bambi asks if Redd's man sent engagement rings to another girl, which Redd says yes. "Why are you still like straddling the fence?" Bambi asks. "I'm not straddling the fence…we have business…" In her confessional, Redd says it's not easy to walk away from her relationship because they still live together and are in business together. Redd then excuses herself from the table to answer the phone for her "primary boyfriend," per a production note that appears on the screen. They later split.