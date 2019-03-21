‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Erica Mena’s Ex Killed in Atlanta Club Shooting

Cliff Dixon, the ex-boyfriend of Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena has died after being shot while partying during his birthday in Atlanta. He was 32.

According to TMZ, Police say Dixon was partying at the SL Lounge in Atlanta when a lone gunman opened fire in front of the nightclub around 1 a.m. Thursday. Authorities are unclear if Dixon was the target of the slaying.

Dixon was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for surgery according to Fox 5 Atlanta, but was later pronounced dead.

According to TMZ, the incident report claims an officer was in his patrol unit and saw “a black male wearing all black with a black skull cap” open fire at the victim in front of the club.

The officer at the scene gave chase as the suspect took off from the scene according to TMZ but lost him soon after. There was no indication on how many times Dixon was hit in the incident.

As TMZ notes, Dixon had posted a video of himself singing in the car only hours before the shooting. It would seem that nothing seem too suspect at the time.

Friends of the 32-year-old have shared condolences on social media according to TMZ.

“Rest in heavenly peace bro,” one response said, “U ain’t deserve what happen to u.”

Dixon was also close friends with NBA star Kevin Durant and was part of the Warriors’ forward inner circle according to TMZ.

to die on your birthday is cruel. #RIP to cliff dixon, prayers up to kevin durant. nobody wants to hear their best friend got murdered over nothing. — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) March 21, 2019

Dixon and Mena dated for ten months back in 2018, with plenty of ups and downs along the way. The pair were arrested in October during a domestic dispute where Dixon reportedly kicked in a door to get to Mena during an argument. They were taken to jail in Johns Creek, Georgia outside of Atlanta after neighbors called the police during their altercation.

The police report at the time, witnesses who heard the fight “heard someone get slapped.” But police did not find any visible marks on either person, only arresting Dixon for criminal trespassing after it was reported he’d kicked through the door. The property belonged to Mena who admitted to possessing marijuana inside the home, leading to her arrest as well.

The couple broke up soon after and Mena was engaged to Safaree by Christmas Eve.