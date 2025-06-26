‘Love After Lockup’ Star Convicted on Felony Buglary Charge

Dylan Smith, who appeared on Season 3 of the WeTV reality series Love After Lockup, has been convicted of felony burglary following a joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Chicago Police Department, Fox 35 Chicago reports.

The conviction comes after his June 2024 arrest in connection with a May 2024 burglary and mail theft at a local condominium building.

Smith is accused of using a U.S. Postal Service key to access a panel mailbox and steal mail. He entered a guilty plea in Cook County Criminal Court.

He was sentenced to 244 days in jail, credited as time served, and two years of supervised release. “The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is dedicated to defending the nation’s mail system from criminal activity,” said Ruth M. Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the Chicago Division.

Love After Lockup premiered in 2018. Thus far, the show has six seasons under its belt.

The series follows couples who meet their potential future spouses for the first time once their partner has been released from prison. Their relationship is tested due to outside forces, including legal restrictions, employment, and infidelity.

Smith was featured on the show alongside his then-fiancée, Heather. The show chronicled them as they navigated their relationship while he was incarcerated.

Smith’s relationship with Heather hit roadblocks due to interactions with each other and their families. Following the show, their relationship faced more challenges, including accusations of drug use and domestic battery. He was also later alleged to have been dating another woman named Marissa, who updated viewers on his situation after his release.