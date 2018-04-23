‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo ‘Nervous’ and ‘Scared’ Amid Split From Husband Larry

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo is on her own for the first time in more than 30 years after separating from husband Larry Caputo in December.

During Sunday’s episode of Long Island Medium, Theresa had to deal with her dissolving relationship with her partner of more than three decades while out touring for her medium business.

“Honestly, I don’t want to leave, and I am just feeling extra anxious,” Theresa said, leaving an auditorium after an appearance. “God knows what I’m going home to. The situation with Larry and I is still unresolved. We’re living separately right now, so we’re just taking it day by day.”

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she continued. “Let’s get down to the real of it. Am I nervous? Am I scared? Absolutely. So now this next step, I don’t know what that’s going to be, but things just aren’t the same.”

Splitting from Larry after their relationship became more distant has been difficult, Theresa added, but made even more difficult by the feelings they still have for one another.

“I think it would be easier if Larry and I didn’t care about each other,” she said. “But it’s hard when you love someone, when you really don’t want to let go.”

Coming home to her home, now empty, Theresa reflected on how her life is about to change: “For the first time in 30 years, I’m on my own. …I have to be stronger than ever.”

Back in December, Theresa and Larry shocked fans by announcing they had decided to make their split permanent.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

After the initial wave of shock wore off, Theresa addressed her friends and fans on Twitter.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time,” she said at the time. “One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children. Love you guys.”

Long Island Medium airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Theresa Caputo