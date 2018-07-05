‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Officially Files for Divorce

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo officially filed for divorce from her husband, Larry Caputo, back in April, Page Six reported Thursday.

Caputo, 51, filed for divorce in Nassau County Supreme Court. She hired Long Island divorce attorney Stephen Gassman, who also represents former U.S. Sen. Al D'Amato in his divorce from Katuria Smith.

Caputo and her husband, Larry, 61, were married for 28 years until they announced their separation in December.

"After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate," the couple said in a statement. "We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time."

In an April episode, Caputo said their relationship became toxic over time and everything came to a head in the past year.

"The tension was so bad here in the house, and it's something that happened over time. It's nothing that happened overnight. People can say whatever they want — it was my work, it was this is was that — it just happened," Caputo said in the season premiere of Long Island Medium. "This is something that happened over the years. And is is sad, and it f—ing sucks. That's it."

Larry said the divorce was "probably the hardest thing I've had to endure," adding, "I've been through a lot of trials and tribulations, but this is probably the toughest."

"Sometimes, you have to put aside everybody else and say to yourself, 'What's good for me? What's gonna make me happy?' And so whatever the outcome might be, I just want it to be positive," Larry explained.

In an interview with Radar Online last month, Larry blamed the show for putting a strain on their married life. Larry said he had "no idea" what he was getting into when he agreed to be on the show in 2011.

"When you're in the public eye, it does put a strain on your personal life. That can be hard for the average person who is not a trained actor, because a trained actor knows what they're getting themselves into," Larry told Radar. "A reality person doesn't realize what they're getting themselves into, until they're in it and it's a learning process."

Larry also said Caputo's work is "very demanding" and time consuming.

"We've grown in different directions," he said.

The former couple is also living on opposite coasts. Caputo remains on Long Island, while Larry was recently seen in Santa Monica, California.

The two also have two grown children, Larry Jr., 24, and Victoria, 23.

