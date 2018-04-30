‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Adjusts to Life Without Larry Amid Split

Theresa Caputo is readjusting to life alone after calling things off with her husband of three decades.

The Long Island Medium star and her husband Larry announced that they had decided to split in December 2017, a decision fans of the TLC show are watching unfold during this season.

In Sunday’s episode, after deciding to live separately from Larry, Theresa was on her own for the first time in more than 30 years.

Aside from the obvious emotional impact, Theresa struggled holding down the house with her busy schedule, making her first trip to the pet supply store to pick up dog food a little more stressful than she had imagined.

“Since I’ve traveled a lot for my job, Larry used to do all of the heavy lifting at home,” she said. “He would manage the house, the yard, and even all the smaller things, like getting dog food.”

Conquering the pet store is one thing, but making sure her kids, Victoria and “Little Larry,” don’t feel left in the dark when it comes to their parents’ relationship is another.

“It’s hard for them to talk about it,” she revealed. “They don’t really talk about it.”

Splitting from Larry after their relationship became more distant has been difficult, Theresa said in last week’s episode, but made even more difficult by the feelings they still have for one another.

“I think it would be easier if Larry and I didn’t care about each other,” she said. “But it’s hard when you love someone, when you really don’t want to let go.”

Back in December, Theresa and Larry shocked fans by announcing they had decided to make their split permanent.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

After the initial wave of shock wore off, Theresa addressed her friends and fans on Twitter.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time,” she said at the time. “One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children. Love you guys.”

Long Island Medium airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.