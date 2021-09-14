‘Lone Star Law’ Star Chris Wilson’s Death: What We Know

Texas Game Wardens Sgt. Chris Wilson, who starred in an episode of Animal Planet’s long-running series Lone Star Law, died from COVID-19-related complications, officials announced on Friday, Aug. 27. Wilson was 43. Lone Star Law is a series that follows the game wardens of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and debuted in 2016.

“Sgt. Wilson proudly served Texas as a State Game Warden with great purpose, pride, and dedication,” Parks and Wildlife officials told KXXV on Aug. 27. “His End of Watch leaves a hole in the hearts of many who knew him.” Officials said Wilson died at a hospital in Temple, Texas on the night of Thursday, Aug. 26. His remains were escorted to a Temple mortuary Thursday by his fellow game wardens, who are also overseeing funeral services.

Wilson was a 16-year veteran with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, working in Bell County, located north of Austin. He was promoted to Sgt. Investigator in 2016. “As an investigator, he oversaw complex environmental crimes as well as threats to game wardens and park police officers,” officials told KXXV.

“Chris was a big man with a big heart, who left a positive impression and impact for all those fortunate enough to have worked and spent time with him over his 16 years of exemplary service to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and our grateful state,” Carter Smith, Executive Director of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, added Friday. Wilson is survived by his parents and four children.

Wilson was seen in one episode of Lone Star Law during the show’s first season. The show’s ninth season aired in early 2021, and past episodes are available to stream on Disovery+. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to Chris’ family and loved ones at this difficult time,” an Animal Planet spokesperson told PEOPLE.