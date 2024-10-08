'Swamp People' Star Troy Landry Caught in Alligator Hunting Sting Operation

The reality star admits to improper tagging and cutting loose a 'stiff' alligator: 'I have nothing to say about it.'

Troy Landry, star of History Channel's Swamp People, has found himself ensnared in legal troubles following an alligator hunting incident in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) cited Landry for "failing to tag an alligator upon taking," an offense that could result in significant penalties.

The incident unfolded on September 19, when LDWF game wardens, acting on an anonymous tip, conducted a surveillance operation at Lake Palourde in St. Mary Parish, USA Today reported. The tip suggested unauthorized alligator hunting activities in the area. After a six-hour stakeout, the wardens observed Landry and two companions approaching one of the suspect gator lines, spearing an alligator, and hauling it into their boat.

According to the LDWF incident report, Landry initially claimed he had permission to hunt on the property and was merely scouting the area. While authorities confirmed his hunting rights, a subsequent inspection of Landry's vessel revealed discrepancies in the alligator tags he was using. In Louisiana, these tags are issued to licensed hunters and correspond to specific geographic regions.

When confronted about the alligator they had witnessed him capture, Landry initially denied taking any gators from the property. However, after the game wardens revealed they had been observing his activities, Landry admitted to the catch. The report states, per People, "After proving to him that we were watching the entire time, Mr. Landry admitted that he took the alligator from this area but could not find the tags that were gifted to him for this hunt."

The reality TV star also confessed to cutting a dead "stiff" alligator from his line prior to the wardens' approach. The report noted, "Mr. Landry also admitted that prior to agents making contact with him, he cut a dead 'stiff' alligator loose from his line and let it float away."

As a result of these violations, Landry received two citations: one for improperly tagging an alligator and another for cutting a dead alligator from the line. The LDWF seized Landry's boat, its engine, and the alligator in question, the outlet noted.

When approached by local news outlet WAFB-TV for comment, Landry tersely replied, "I got a speeding ticket also last month but I have nothing to say about it," effectively dismissing inquiries about the incident.

The potential consequences of Landry's actions are substantial. According to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries website, each violation carries a maximum fine of $950 and potential jail time of up to 120 days. Landry is scheduled to appear in court in January 2025 to address these charges.

This legal entanglement casts a shadow over Landry's long-standing career in the spotlight. As a central figure in "Swamp People," a docuseries that has aired for 14 years and spans 15 seasons, Landry has become a well-known personality. The show chronicles the Landry family, descendants of French Canadian refugees who settled in Louisiana, as they pursue their traditional livelihood of alligator hunting.