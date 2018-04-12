‘Little Women: LA’: Tonya Banks Rethinks Her Split With Fiance Kerwin

Tonya Banks may have made a huge mistake. The Little Women: LA personality thought she would be happy to see her ex-fiancé Kerwin Johnson move out after their split, but as the boxes pile up, so do her doubts.

“When I first told Kerwin I wanted to end things, I thought it would force him to fight for our relationship,” she said in Wednesday’s episode of the Lifetime show. “But now that he’s packing, I don’t know how to fix it or if I can fix it. Hell, I don’t know what I want.”

Talking to her friend Jasmine Sorge, she pared it down to a simple sentence: “My head is telling me no, but my heart still loves him.”

But when she voiced her feelings to Johnson, telling him she no longer wanted him to leave, he didn’t take the news how she would have hoped.

“You’re trying act like you’re confused,” he said. “This is my life you’re f—ing with. You trippin’.”

“I’m just putting it out there,” she responded, adding, “I expect you to do what your heart wants you to.”

“I did,” Johnson clapped back. “I got on my knee and proposed. But it don’t matter what I love, I needed to love me.”

The dismissal hurt Banks, especially due to their long on-again, off-again history.

“My relationship with Kerwin has always been complicated,” Banks said. “And being that we dealt with each other on-and-off for 30 years, for him to say that I don’t love him, that really hurts.”

Stewing in her heartbreak and confusion, Banks let her friends in on how she was feeling during a girls’ trip to Temecula. They weren’t necessarily as sympathetic as she wanted.

“Girl, what is going on in this noggin?” friend Terra Jolé asked incredulously, later adding, “This is what I’ve gone through with her and Kerwin for the last 20 years. He’s here, she wants him to leave. I don’t understand.”

She told her friend to hold tight to her initial concerns about the relationship.

“That’s normal,” Jolé said. “That’s part of being scared. But don’t go back on that initial feeling, which was this wasn’t right for you. Because you felt that way for a reason.”

Will Johnson and Banks call things back on? Or are they done for good.

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime