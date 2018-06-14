‘Little Women: LA’ Star Terra Jole Fights Tears in Extreme Group Therapy

The Little Women: LA cast is looking for healing after a season full of fighting over businesses and Black Girl Moscato.

Most of the tension has been between Terra Jole and former friend Tonya Banks, who first clashed over the name over Jole’s wine line, then over her decision to invest in a wine line at all, even after she changed the brand name to something less controversial — Mini Mama Moscato.

In Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series, Jole and Banks still were struggling to make up over their conflicting businesses, and when the other women jumped into the fray to take sides, Jole said she felt ganged up on.

Her friendship with the rest of the cast seemed in jeopardy, until Banks planned a day of “extreme” therapy with life coach Hasani at a local high ropes course.

After the ladies conquered their fears together, they were in a better place to confront their fears in their relationships with one another, or as Hasani put it, seeking “genuine forgiveness.”

But when asked if the group was ready to dig deep in their friendships during the search for forgiveness, Jole gave a sarcastic answer of “Sure,” which turned Hasani’s attention to her.

“Your response tells me you may need it the most,” he said.

It’s then that Jole started to fight back tears, recalling her feud with Banks this season.

“Sometimes it takes weeks for people to forgive, like ignoring you, and I’m supposed to be like…” she said, snapping her fingers to symbolize instant forgiveness.

“Terra, no one ever said forgiveness is easy,” Hasani told the emotional reality star. “It’s actually something you do daily. Forgiveness is something you have to wake up doing every single day, releasing new mercies.”

He added, “The more you get stuck on the past, the more it poisons you,” to which Jole emphatically agreed.

Watching her friend get so emotional over the concept of forgiveness helped Banks have a change of heart.

“I never meant for Terra to feel like she was being ganged up on, and I’m ready to move on,” she told the cameras. “I want to take the first steps in forgiving.”

It was then that Banks reached out to her former friend. “No matter what disagreement or whatever we’ve gone through, I don’t want you to ever feel that I don’t love you like my sister.”

And while Jole admitted she didn’t think everything negative in their relationship was totally erased by the olive branch Banks extended, she wanted to keep moving forward in repairing their friendship.

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime/Kinetic Content