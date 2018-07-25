‘Little Women: LA’ Star Jasmine Sorge Rushed to the Hospital in New Clip

Jasmine Sorge is suffering from some seriously scary side effects during Wednesday’s Little Women: LA, when she’s rushed to the hospital by her husband Chris in a clip released prior to the all-new episode.

In the clip published by OK! Magazine, Jasmine reveals to her husband that leading up to her Las Vegas girls’ trip, she’s been feeling quite ill.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watch the clip here.

“I’m having chest pain right now and chest pressure,” she tells Chris in the clip. “My heart’s racing and I feel really light headed.”

To the cameras, Jasmine reveals that her symptoms are likely related to her hyperthyroidism, or an overactive thyroid.

“I have suffered from hyperthyroidism for a long time, and it causes me to have higher anxiety and heart palpitations,” she explains to the viewers. “I have had panic attacks before, but this feels different.”

Chris is obviously concerned for the health of his wife, asking her, “What do you want to do? What do you think you need to do?”

Jasmine reveals that she’s already called her doctor, and that he recommends she stay far away from the Vegas trip.

“I told him that I’m going to Vegas, and he said I shouldn’t go anywhere. That I need to go home and rest…and that he wants to do further testing on my heart.”

She also revealed that the kind of dwarfism she has could prove to make her hyperthyroidism more dangerous.

“With my type of dwarfism, Cartilage-hair hypoplasia, I really have to watch my white blood count, because my immunity could go lower and the medication I’m taking for my hyperthyroidism is also causing my white blood count to go low,” she explains. “So hearing that my doctor wants to take these tests to the next level is terrifying.”

Chris agrees that Jasmine should stay home from the trip, but the couple then decides that more serious steps need to be taken as well.

“I’m just scared,” she tells Chris, which lets him know that he really needs to spring into action to take care of his wife.

“You need to go to the hospital, let’s go,” he says.

What will happen to Jasmine? Fans will have to find out in Wednesday’s new episode of Little Women: LA (produced by Kinetic Content), airing at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo Credit: Lifetime