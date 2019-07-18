‘Little Women: Atlanta’: Tiny Twinz ‘Play Hardball’ After Abira Heckles Their Performance in Exclusive Clip

Tensions between the Tiny Twinz and Abira are coming to a head on Thursday’s season finale of Little Women: Atlanta, as Amanda and Andrea Salinas confront manager Minnie Ross over their future together with Abira on their team. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), the Twinz confront Minnie over Abira’s heckling of their performance in last week’s episode.

When asked if she’s talked to Abira since that night, Minnie admits she hasn’t heard from her. “I haven’t talked to her, she hasn’t responded to none of my texts, none of my calls, nothing,” she tells the Twinz. “But the other night, it was a s— show. We as a team should be celebrating and toasting it up, because we made it on the tour, but I’m damn near gonna have a damn heart attack!”

Andrea apologizes for her part in the fight, but noted that Abira “started it,” despite her sister’s insistence she never do anything like that in front of label execs ever again.

“I feel bad that I got a little ratchet at the Final Cut, but I controlled myself better than Abira did,” Andrea tells the camera later. “My feelings are hurt because the way Abira acted towards me, because we have a lot of the same issues.”

Minnie tells the Twinz she’s unsure if an apology from Abira would help anything, but Amanda insists she wants nothing to do with any insincerity when it comes to making amends.

“She’s just a fake, hating-a— b—,” Andrea chimes in.

It’s then that Amanda proves just how high the stakes are for the Tiny Twinz when it comes to Minnie making amends.

“All I’m gonna say is, I don’t know how you’re going to take this, but we’re not gonna be on your team if we’re gonna be dealing with that,” she tells her shocked manager. “I’m gonna let you know that now.”

“I didn’t expect to play hardball with the Twinz,” Minnie adds to the camera. “I don’t want to lose them or Abira as clients. I gotta fix this before everything I worked hard for goes up in flames.”

Will Minnie be able to make things right between her clients?

Little Women: Atlanta (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Kinetic Content/Lifetime