'Little People, Big World': Zach Roloff's Wife Tori Catches Heat for Dodging Vaccination Question

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff came under criticism from some of the show's fans for refusing to reveal if she got a coronavirus vaccine. One fan recently asked her on Instagram, but instead of giving a direct answer, she asked people to stop asking about medical histories. This sparked a debate on Reddit, where most pointed out that Tori and her husband Zach Roloff often discuss their children's medical issues on the TLC series.

"Will you be getting vaccinated?" one person asked Tori. "Okay for real though... when has it ever been okay to ask someone about their medical history? Please stop it," Tori, 30, replied. While Tori refused to answer, her sister-in-law, Audrey Roloff, told fans in January she was not getting vaccinated, despite the evidence that the coronavirus vaccines are safe. "This is my own personal decision and I'm not inflicting it on you so don't @ me," Audrey, who is married to Zach's brother Jeremy Roloff, wrote at the time.

Tori's response disappointed many fans on Reddit. Some said they will refuse to watch the show, while another wrote that they stopped watching because of how the Roloffs behaved during the coronavirus pandemic. "See, this right here is why I’m not watching this season. The way most of the Roloffs behaved during the pandemic was terrible," the Reddit user wrote. "Traveling, complaining about masks, and not vaccinating while the rest of us were taking it seriously. They’re not getting money from me anymore."

Many others believed it was hypocritical for Tori to avoid giving a straight answer to this question when she and Zach often talk about the medical challenges their children face on LPBW. In one episode last month, they discussed the possibility that their son Jackson, 4, may need leg surgery because his legs were starting to bow. Jackson and their daughter Lilah, 18, were both born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. Tori has also openly written about suffering a miscarriage in March.

"Says the lady that brought cameras in her doctor's appointments, hospital c sections and then openly discusses her children medical records in national Tv to make a few bucks," one person wrote of Tori's response. "I thought her reply was pretty rude! I think it’s a valid question considering what’s been going on for the past year. She should have either not replied or be honest and say no," another wrote.

Over 302 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in the U.S. through June 7, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vaccines have been determined to be "safe and effective" by the CDC. Anyone who has experienced side effects is urged to report them to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).