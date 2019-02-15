‘Little People, Big World’ Star Zach Roloff Shares Unrecognizable Photo of Wife Tori in Honor of Valentine’s Day

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff looked very different in a beautiful black and white photo her husband Zach Roloff shared on Instagram for Valentine’s Day Thursday.

“Happy Valentines to my gorgeously stunning wife Tori! Your continued strength and confidence to take on life head first inspires me and makes me fall in love more and more. I love you Tori!” Zach wrote. He also included three heart emojis.

The black and white photo was taken by Monique Serra, who has taken several other gorgeous photos for the Roloff family. Roloff’s fans also praised the artistic portrait.

“Such a beautiful girl and so talented,” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful and pure… love you both!” another added.

“This photo is all strength and beauty,” another wrote.

Roloff shared a photo of Zach high-five-ing their son Jackson on Valentine’s Day, alongside a sweet message for her two favorite boys.

“The first time we met I felt as if I’d known you for years and I have enjoyed getting to know you more each and every day,” Roloff wrote of Zach. “You are the best husband and father and I fall more in love with you every day. I love your heart and your mind and I look forward to many more valentines days with you, my valentine.”

As for Jackson, she wrote, “I fell in love with you the moment I knew you existed and didn’t think I could love something with such intensity. I was wrong-my love has grown from the moment I laid eyes on you. You have the best personality and bring joy into our lives every single day.”

Roloff also shared an adorable photo of Jackson standing in front of their door, holding a heart-shaped balloon. The second photo in the post showed Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s daughter Ember Jean holding a similar balloon.

“Just teaching our kid how to love… Happy Valentine’s Day friends,” Roloff wrote.

The Valentine’s Day posts show that fans had little to be concerned about after last month’s post about how “challenging” life has been for Roloff lately.

“[I’m] entering a new season of life with really difficult things on my horizon and it’s hard to know how to navigate them,” Roloff wrote at the time. “I know it’s just a season and I’m blessed to have people in my corner that are rooting me on. Especially this kid. I’m praying 2019 helps me become a better wife, friend, mom, and follower of Jesus.”

TLC has not said when a new season of Little People, Big World will start, but it is expected to return this year.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tori Roloff