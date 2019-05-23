‘Little People, Big World’ Trolls Go After Amy Roloff’s Boyfriend Chris Marek

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff has been dating boyfriend Chris Marek for over two years, but it seems there are still some fans who are a big worried about Marek’s intentions.

On May 19, the reality star shared a photo from a motorcycle ride she and Marek had gone on with two friends, the duo decked out in jackets and helmets as they smiled.

“We snuck in a very cool ride [with] friends Lisa and Paul [boyfriend] it started raining,” Roloff wrote. “So much fun. What a ride. Can’t wait til next time! #amyroloffssecondact #travelswithamyandchris #motorcycleriders.”

Naturally, there was at least one negative commenter who showed up in Roloff’s comments, writing, “‘Living your best life’ the cool saying now. I hope he’s not using her.”

Roloff’s followers quickly stepped in to defend her, with one writing, “Her children are adults raising their own children. Nothing wrong with her having a life and enjoying it.”

“She did such a great job raising her kids that they’ve gone out into the world, living on their own or married and doing very well,” added a second. “Now is Amy’s time, to do what she wants to do, pursue what she wishes. Sounds pretty great to me!!”

Several more of Roloff’s followers were simply thrilled to see her looking so happy.

“Never saw you having aa much fun and enjoying life as you do now. So happy for you,” one fan wrote. “Amy you are inspiring,” commented another. “I’ve enjoyed the show even more the last few years. Happy for you.”

Earlier this month, Roloff told Us Weekly that while she would consider getting married again, it’s not the first thing on her mind.

“I would definitely love to get married one day,” she said. “But it’s not something that I’m intentionally pursuing.”

The 54-year-old added that she takes “marriage very seriously” and views accepting a proposal as a monumental decision.”If I say yes, then that means my whole heart, everything is into it,” she explained. “I do think [marriage] is forever.”

Roloff explained that one of the keys to her relationship with Marek is communication.

“Relationships go through seasons. You are not the same person when you are 20 years old and when you become empty nesters, or going through kids and all that,” she shared. “Both of you are going through that stuff, so keeping the communication and sharing with each other, I think, is very important.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @amyjroloff