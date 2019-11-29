‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff’s Thanksgiving Family Photo Has Fans Gushing

Little People, Big World star, Tori Roloff is counting her blessings this Thanksgiving and expressing her gratitude to fans in a set of photos shared to social media on Thursday that has fans gushing over the tender snapshots. Featuring a year so far filled with immense joys, including welcoming her second child — a baby girl with husband, Zach — Roloff took to Instagram before the holiday weekend to share her Thanksgiving wishes with fans and followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Nov 28, 2019 at 3:27pm PST

“So much to be thankful for this year!” she wrote alongside the post consisting of two photos with her family of four. “Happy thanksgiving from our family to yours!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Concluding her post with the usual hashtags, “story of Zach and Tori” and “Z and T party of four,” the post raked in much love from users on Instagram with more than 130,000 likes.

In the first snapshot, Roloff can be seen sitting on the edge of the fireplace with husband Zach as she cradles daughter, Lilah Ray while her first-born, Jackson holds his little sister’s tiny foot. The moment had fans seeing heart eyes over the sweet gesture.

“[Oh my God] him holding her foot!” wrote one fan noticing Jackson’s action, with another adding how much they loved “Jackson’s smile in pic #1.”

“Jackson looks a lot like his momma now!” chimed in another.

“Your new baby is beautiful,” wrote another fan.

“Happy Thanksgiving to the roloff party of 4. Beautiful photograph of the family and tori the decorations are beautiful,” added another.

“You two are such a positive influence and have a beautiful family,” wrote another fan alongside the heart emoji.

Roloff and her husband, Zach welcomed their daughter, Lilah earlier this month on Nov. 19, with the family sharing the news via PEOPLE. “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!” she said in the press release. Lilah weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces at birth and measured at 18 1/2 inches long, per a reveal from the new parents revealed, sharing a photo of their little one on Instagram not long after.

Roloff wasn’t the only TLC personality celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday with her family. The 28-year-old’s mother-in-law, Amy Roloff spent the day with her two other children, daughter Molly Roloff Silvius and her husband, Joel; as well as son, Jacob Roloff with his wife Isabel Rock in a photo shared to her Instagram on Thursday.

Although the 55-year-old matriarch was sad to be spending the holiday without fiancé, Chris Marek who was with his family in Idaho, she shared how thankful she was for family near and far. “This day, especially, helps remind me to be thankful everyday. I hope you all had a wonderful day. Love to you all,” she wrote.

Photo credit: TLC / Discovery