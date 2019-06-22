‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Reveals Son Jackson’s First ‘Big Boy’ Haircut in Adorable Photo

Little People Big World star Tori Roloff celebrated a major milestone for Jackson on Friday. The adorable 2-year-old got his first big boy haircut.

“Mister mister got his first big boy haircut today. Thank you [Salon Mosey] he looks great,” Roloff, 28, wrote on the photo she shared in her Instagram Story. The salon she thanked is located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo showed off Jackson’s adorable smile. In a June 10 Instagram post, Roloff remarked, “If there was one smile that could change the world — it’s this one.”

Roloff and husband Zach Roloff have another milestone coming up. The couple are expecting their second child, a baby girl, in November. They broke the pregnancy news on Instagram in May and Roloff has been sharing baby bump photos since then.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” Roloff wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

On June 3, Roloff shared an extra special baby bump photo to celebrate hitting 1 million followers on Instagram.

“What in the world? You guys. This is honestly such an honor,” Roloff wrote. “It has been such a fun ride sharing just a little part of my life with all of you. The love and support I have felt from you guys on my journey has been overwhelming and wonderful.”

She continued, “I feel like social media can sometimes be a scary place but I’ve tried to keep mine uplifting and fun and I hope you guys feel that. Thanks for joining me on this ride and being a part of my story. Even though- lets be real- y’all are here for Jackson. “

Roloff also recently shared a sweet Father’s Day message for Zachary, her husband of four years, whom she called the best “dada” ever.

“Zach you seriously are. Watching you with Jackson fills my cup with joy and makes me so happy. He is obsessed with you. Anything dad does-Jackson NEEDS to do,” Roloff wrote. “I have loved watching you become a father. Jackson and baby girl are so freaking blessed to call you Dad! Love you babe uh!”

Little People, Big World finished its 19th season on TLC earlier this month, and while Zachary is Matt and Amy Roloff’s only child remaining on the show, there are no signs it will ever end.

“For Zach and I, it’s still fun for us, we still enjoy sharing our story with other people,” Roloff said on Behind the Scenes, a podcast hosted by Zachary’s brother Jeremy Roloff and Jeremy’s wife Audrey. “The minute it becomes pressurized and becomes something bigger than what it is, you have to really stop and think what’s best for our family, and right now it’s fun for us.”

Zachary’s brother Jacob left the show in 2016 over disagreements with how the family was portrayed. Jeremy and Audrey announced their plans to leave last year so they could focus on other projects.