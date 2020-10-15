'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Reveals She's No Longer Breastfeeding Daughter Lilah, 10 Months

✖

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is opening up about the "bittersweet" experience of weaning daughter Lilah Ray from breastfeeding after the 10-month-old "lost interest in the boob." In an interview with PEOPLE Thursday, Tori said her daughter's decision to wean herself came with a lot of mixed emotions, as it did with son Jackson, now 3, whom she also shares with husband Zach Roloff.

"This is just speaking for myself. I know everyone has different views of breastfeeding and all that, but, for me, it's a bittersweet thing because, when you start breastfeeding, you built up a connection this whole time with your child," she told the magazine. "They're dependent on you for feeding, and all of that. And so, it's sad to ... Oh, they don't need me anymore."

Despite those feelings, the mother-of-two said she wants to focus on the positives of the situation. "You're so proud that they're growing up and moving on, and it's one less thing they need from me," Tori explained. "But then you get a little more freedom back when you no longer breastfeed." Being able to be away from her kids for more than three hours at a time, the TLC star continued, "You get a little piece of your body back too, because I mean, you're pregnant for nine, 10 months, but you know, your body is fully given to somebody for, you know, a year to two years."

As for adding to the Roloff family, Tori said that she and Zach have been "blessed with both our kids," who she said are both "pretty chill and not super high maintenance," so they aren't thinking about adding a third child to the family just yet. "I'm not pregnant, and I'm not going to be pregnant any time soon," she said with a laugh. Zach added, "We both want more kids. So we'll see what happens down the line."

Tori opened up about being a mom to two children with dwarfism during Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, revealing that she is hypervigilant when it comes to health problems. "Raising two kids with dwarfism, you always have this background of what could be wrong and I am a little more hypersensitive when it comes to making sure my kids have proper medical care," she said during Tuesday's show. "When you throw dwarfism in it, it's like is it hydrocephalus? There's so many other things that come into play."