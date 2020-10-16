'Little People, Big World' Star Tori Roloff Shoots Down Reports She's Pregnant With Third Child

✖

The Roloff family is not expanding anytime soon. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff heard there were rumors that she and husband Zach Roloff were expecting their third child together and quickly shut them down. The couple is already parents to 11-month-old Lilah Ray and 3-year-old son Jackson. Lilah will celebrate her first birthday on Nov. 19.

"I'm not pregnant," Roloff wrote in an Instagram Story message Thursday. "The internet is reaching today. Don't believe all the garbage you read on the internet." She also added in smaller text, "Must be a slow news day. Or I need to work out more." In the end, Roloff added a shrugging emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Oct 9, 2020 at 11:47am PDT

Roloff, 29, and Zach, 30, have said in the past they want more than two children. "We have plans," Zach told Us Weekly back in April 2019. "We want a family. I would love four or five kids. I want a little pack. Right now, we’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens." Roloff agreed, noting it was "just on God's timing and just whenever. We're ready for it." Since then, Roloff has continued to express interest in growing their family. During an Instagram Q&A in September, Roloff said she would want another child "one day. [For sure]. God willing," notes InTouch Weekly.

This week has been a busy one for Roloff. In the latest episode of Little People, Big World, Roloff was in tears because Lilah had a health scare. Lilah began throwing up a lot and seemed to be in pain, so she called over her mother-in-law Amy Roloff to watch Jackson while Lilah was rushed to see a doctor. Roloff said she has been hypervigilant about her children's health because they both have dwarfism.

"Raising two kids with dwarfism, you always have this background of what could be wrong and I am a little more hypersensitive when it comes to making sure my kids have proper medical care," Roloff said. "When you throw dwarfism in it, it's like is it hydrocephalus? There's so many other things that come into play." Thankfully, the doctor said Lilah was suffering from a common bug and the doctor advised her to continue keeping a close eye on Lilah's health.

On Thursday, Roloff told PEOPLE she is no longer breastfeeding Lilah. "This is just speaking for myself. I know everyone has different views of breastfeeding and all that, but, for me, it's a bittersweet thing because, when you start breastfeeding, you built up a connection this whole time with your child," the TLC star explained. "They're dependent on you for feeding, and all of that. And so, it's sad to ... Oh, they don't need me anymore."