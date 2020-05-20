'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Finally Gives Birth to Lilah and Fans Are Elated

This was a moment every viewer was waiting to see on Little People, Big World as Tori Roloff finally gave birth to her and Zach Roloff's daughter, Lilah. The previous week saw many fans left on the edge of the seat as Tori was in the hospital, but the cliffhanger needed one more episode as the season finale brought an inside look at the beautiful moment.

The actual birth was in November, so viewers have been clamoring to see the big day for nearly six months now. At the time of Lilah's welcome into the world, Tori called her "the perfect addition to our family" in her Instagram post. During the episode, viewers didn't have to wait too long to see Lilah's arrival as it occurred in the early going of the season finale. One of the entertaining scenes to unfold shortly after the birth was seeing the couple's other child, Jackson, meet Lilah for the first time. Speaking to the camera, Tori said "it didn't go as we planned" as the big brother didn't appear to want anything to do with the baby.

Here are some of the best reactions from Little People, Big World viewers after Tori gave birth to Lilah.