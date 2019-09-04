‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Already Has a Name Picked for Baby No. 2

Tori Roloff is getting ready for the birth of her and husband Zach Roloff’s second child, with the Little People, Big World star revealing in an Instagram Q&A session with fans over the weekend she’s already chosen a name for the little girl. Saturday, while answering fans’ questions, the pregnant reality star gave a cheeky answer when asked about 2-year-old son Jackson’s little sister.

“Do you have a name picked out for you (sic) baby girl yet?” one fan asked, as per InTouch Weekly. Roloff simply answered, “Yes,” adding a smirking emoji to let followers know she didn’t plan on revealing it anytime soon.

She also gave fans an update on her pregnancy, noting, “It’s been better these days. Baby girl is sitting really low so she’s making my hips and hip flexors ache pretty bad. …Jackson was a breeze compared to this pregnancy. I could have had it way worse.”

Another struggle this time around has been her body image, which Roloff was open about earlier in her pregnancy on social media.

“Don’t get me wrong-I’ve been so lucky… im not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around,” she wrote on Instagram. “‘ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

“It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way,” she added. “Us as women are so badass. Like we can grow babies. And I know I need to give this up to God right and be thankful for this gift-and I’m trying trust me.”

“But for all those women out there-pregnant or not- you need to hear this just like I do: you’re beautiful, you’re strong, and dang it love yourself no matter what. I know someone besides just me needs to hear that today,” she concluded. “So excuse me while I go try my best to live out these words and continue growing a freaking human being.”

Zach and Tori announced back in May they would be adding another member to their family, with Roloff writing on Instagram at the time, “Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November. Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

Photo credit: TLC / Discovery