‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Momma Tori Roloff isn’t pregnant, she’s just eatin’ good!

The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to dispel rumors that she’s expecting a second child with husband Zach Roloff after posting a sweet photo with 1-year-old son Jackson.

Fans immediately zeroed in on the TLC personality’s stomach for hints that she might be expecting, and upon seeing a tiny, tiny bump in her shirt, assumed she was pregnant.

But Roloff was quick to clap back.

“No I am not pregnant,” she sassily wrote on her Story. “That is just my burrito from yesterday. KTHANKSBYE.”

It seems like everything Roloff has done since become a mom for the first time has sparked rumors she’s expecting a second baby, from wearing a loose shirt to asking questions about breastfeeding.

In late April, fans were convinced there was another Roloff baby on the way when she cradled her stomach while lying down in the grass in an Instagram photo.

The couple opened up about parenthood just weeks after welcoming baby Jackson, and admitted they were still in an adjustment period.

“We knew we were leaving our previous life behind, but we were okay with that,” Zach, 27, told PEOPLE at the time. “We’re not doing things on our schedule anymore. We’re on Jackson time!”

“I’ve learned I can exist on no sleep,” said Roloff. “Zach is having a bit of a harder time with that.”

Jackson was born with achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism his dad has, and while the soon-to-be-toddler could be prone to a few more health problems early on, Roloff and her husband Zach are ready to take on the challenges.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” said Zach, a soccer coach. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

Zach knows the genetic disorder will make Jackson’s life more difficult, but “I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Zach Roloff