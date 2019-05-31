‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Reportedly Likes Comment Defending Ex Amy About Him Being ‘Dismissive’ and ‘Disgusting’

Things are strange in the Little People, Big World universe if Amy Roloff‘s recent social media posts are any indication.

A post from May 29 featured Roloff sharing some feelings about her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, and her suspicions that he had been seeing current girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, long before his marriage ended. This led to fans chiming in according to InTouch Weekly, with one fan calling Matt Roloff “dismissive” and “disgusting.”

Roloff ended up liking this comment, but surprising, Matt did too.

The reality star’s post detailed some allegations that Matt had been seeing his current girlfriend before the official end of his marriage.

“We had someone that worked for us for a very long time, on our farm. And I believe — this is all from my perspective — that there was more than just friends going on. And I think that evolved to a point where that got in the way of our marriage as well,” Roloff said, referencing Chandler.

Roloff also added her disagreement with how the show portrays her in the aftermath of her separation.

“I think that’s what hurt and unfortunately may have — through an edited show — caused me to be a little bitter, may have come across as me being a little more angry. I’ll be honest,” Roloff said. “I’ll be frank, it was tough.”



This a fan to comment with their own story, noting how her own husband has urged her to share her heart with more people.

“I actually cried last night while watching your reaction to Matt’s totally dismissive speech about making a decision,” the fan wrote in reference to the fate of Roloff Farms. “I could tell you were fighting back tears and most likely blown away at his ability to forget how much you loved him, and how you raised his children with very little help from him, cooked for him, washed his clothes, dropped what you were doing to meet his sometimes ridiculous demands…It’s disgusting how he and Caryn mock you, and I can’t imagine how it must make your children feel.”

The strong comment earned a like from Roloff on Twitter, which shouldn’t be a surprise. She has proven to be very open to communicating with fans on social media, for better and for worse.

But the strange part that InTouch points out is that Matt also liked the comment. Does this mean he agrees that he and his current girlfriend are “disgusting?” Perhaps he didn’t read the whole comment? Or maybe there is some regret?

It’s hard to pull anything solid from just a single like, so it just remains an oddity.

Most recently, Matt was hopeful that he could live forever after sharing some time with his granddaughter. Maybe it was an experience that made him look back on his past few years with a little regret. It also doesn’t hurt when things are replaying on TV for the general public to see and comment on.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens next for the former couple.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.a