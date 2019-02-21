‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff’s Fans Convinced She’s Moving Away

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff may be leaving the Roloff Farm in favor of brand new scenery in Washington.

The TLC reality TV star has fans concerned that she is considering packing her bags and moving off of the Roloff family property to escape tensions with ex-husband Matt Roloff, who she operates Roloff Farms with, and to be closer to her daughter Molly Roloff Silvius.

Speculation of a move was first prompted back in April of 2018 when the Little People, Big World star shared a picture to Instagram of herself visiting Silvius and her husband, Joel Silvius, in Spokane, Washington. In the caption, she hinted that she was considering a change of scenery.

“What an awesome start to my three day weekend taking a road trip to visit with Molly and Joel. Love them bunches,” Roloff wrote. “She made the best cinnamon rolls and fresh squeeze orange juice for mimosas for a relaxing Saturday morning. She’s my baker.”

“I kind of like Spokane!” her cpation continued. “Hmm…”

“Spokane would be good for you … move off that farm!” one user wrote in response.

“Spokane??? Please don’t leave the farm,” another said.

Silvius had moved away from the Roloff family home to go to college in Spokane, Washington, where she decided to remain after marrying her husband in August of 2017. The relocation has reportedly been hard on Roloff, who previously stated in a separate post that she “missed Molly not being here.”

Rumors of a possible relocation were further fueled after reports surfaced that there was tension on the Roloff Farm following Roloff and Matt’s divorce. Currently, the former couple live only 500 feet apart, with Roloff living in the large farmhouse while Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, lived in a smaller home on the property. Chandler also works on the Roloff Farm, which has led to further tension among the exes.

“Caryn is an employee and in a personal relationship with my ex-husband, so it is still hard to invite Caryn to some of the family events. I’d rather minimize the personal interaction. It’s not healthy for me,” Roloff previously said. “Knowing the relationship between Matt and Caryn, and to know that they are dating… to work beside Caryn is not healthy for me. When I’m in the same room as Caryn, I have a constant reminder of a marriage that didn’t work out and a loss.”

Currently, however, Roloff has not commented on the rumors, and she may be content to remain in Oregon with boyfriend Chris Marek.