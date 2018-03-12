‘Little People, Big World’ Season Premiere Date Announced

Little People, Big World will be back on your TV screens soon enough.

The TLC series is returning for season 13 on Tuesday, April 3, reports Us Weekly, and fans can expect even more heartwarming moments with the Roloffs during the 10-episode season of one-hour episodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans will be able to watch the Roloff family grow by one more since the last time they saw them, with Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcoming baby girl Ember Jean in September.

While Jeremy is working to renovate their home before the baby arrives, pregnant Audrey will prepare a birth plan that will allow her to deliver without pain medication. A two-hour special featuring the birth of Ember will also air this season.

Tori and Zach Roloff also welcomed a new baby recently, fans will remember, with son Jackson being born this August. During the season, the couple will take on the challenges of parenthood.

Although Jacob Roloff and his then-girlfriend Isabel Rock don’t frequently appear on the show — which caused a lot of discord in his relationship with the rest of his family — the new season also promises to explore his relationship with the woman he proposed to on Christmas Day of last year. Rock revealed on Facebook that the wedding itself won’t be televised, recently, but fans will at least get a look at their growing love.

Back on the farm, patriarch Matt Roloff is also contemplating some life changes, starting to wonder if he wants a different living situation that’s away from ex Amy Roloff and the farm they built together.

Fans will also likely get a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler, as well as Amy’s romance with boyfriend Chris Marek.

Lovers of Little People, Big World might also enjoy TLC’s new series, My Little Life, which debuts directly after the former’s season premiere on April 3.

The show follows the lives of five little people in their twenties and early thirties as they overcome everyday struggles — including balancing work, family, friends and finding love. The series will be six one-hour episodes.

The 13th season of Little People, Big World premieres on TLC Tuesday, April 3, at 9 p.m. ET. My Little Life premieres immediately after at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @rolofffarms