‘Little People, Big World’ Parents Zach and Tori Roloff Celebrate Son Jackson’s Major Milestone

Jackson Roloff is growing up right in front of Little People, Big World fans’ eyes!

Zach Roloff and wife Tori couldn’t have been happier in Tuesday’s episode of the TLC show when their 13-month-old son prepared to start walking after taking his very first steps.

“He’s going to start walking,” Tori said. “It’s like right around the corner.”

Trying to help Jackson’s progress, the couple moved everything out of the center of their living room to entice him to give those momentous first steps a try.

“We kind of want to set it up as a safe area by moving our furniture and practicing with him,” Tori explained. “He’s almost there. He doesn’t have the confidence yet, so once he thinks, ‘Oh, I’m gonna do it this time,’ he starts going, then he freaks out and sits down.”

Sitting on either side of the room to cheer on their firstborn, Roloff and Tori were overjoyed to see Jackson make it across the room on his own, with only a few instances of interference from new puppy Murphy.

Roloff has the same form of dwarfism as his son, achondroplasia, and revealed he didn’t walk until he was nearly 2 years old, making the milestone extra exciting for him.

“Jackson is way ahead of where I was at this time,” he said. “Jackson’s just like a completely different baby than I was. It’s so fun seeing your kid advance and learn something new.”

“It’s exciting to see him excel and see him do well,” Tori echoed.

And while the new mom admitted she wasn’t even expecting Jackson to be walking around until around the same time her husband reached the milestone as a baby, the two were hopeful it was an indication of things to come.

“Jackson is killing it, being a dwarf and everything,” Roloff said. “He’s just doing his thing, developing along nicely and hitting all of his milestones.”

The couple welcomed Jackson Kyle in May 2017, with Tori dedicating a sentimental Instagram post to his first birthday ahead of the big celebration.

“This year has brought nothing but joy to our family and it’s all because of this guy right here,” she wrote at the time underneath a photo of her baby on a milestone month blanket. “Taking this photo made me so emotional because it’s the last time I’ll set him down on this blanket to take his photo. The first of many things I have to let go of. My baby some how has turned into a little boy before our eyes and I have loved watching him grow.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

