‘Little People, Big World’ Mom Tori Roloff Has Words for Fans Hating on Jackson and Murphy’s Relationship

Little People, Big World mom Tori Roloff has words for fans who have been sharing negative comments on the relationship between her son, Jackson and their family dog, Murphy.

Taking to Instagram, Roloff issued a lengthy statement on how she and husband Zach Roloff navigate the situations so that both Jackson and Murphy are safe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have gotten a lot of feedback on how we let Jackson play with Murphy and I feel like I just need to clear something up,” Roloff began her statement.

“Please know that I am VERY aware of safety when it comes to animals,” she continued. “Murphy LOVES Jackson and often times engages him in play. He is also very protective of J and I know in my bone of bones he would do nothing to hurt J on purpose. (The occasional knockdown happens but that’s life with a 120-pound uncoordinated teenager.”

“We also do not let Jackson hurt Murphy. Murph loves to squish his face into us and that’s how he and J show affection,” Roloff went on to say.

“I understand that many have scary stories of dogs hurting their kids and trust me we take that seriously,” she continued. “But also not all dogs are alike. You have to know your dog and what your dog’s limits are. Murphy doesn’t have many limits haha. He has no bubble [per se] and loves the attention.”

“Just because you get a Berner or dog with mellow attitude doesn’t mean they will be as tolerant as Murphy. Again you have to know your dog. And we know Murphy would never hurt Jackson. So that being said let them be best buds,” Roloff concluded her statement. “Kthanksbye.”

Back in April, Roloff reminisced about the day they “brought Murphy home,” writing in a social media post that he and Jackson “have been buds since they first met. The only difference now is they are bigger and have more hair and love each other even more.”