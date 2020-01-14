‘Little People, Big World’ Mom Audrey Roloff Admits ‘Postpartum Has Been Hard’ After Birth of Son Bode

Audrey Roloff is leaning on the sweet moments between 2-year-old daughter Ember and newborn son Bode as the Little People, Big World alum struggles with some of the more difficult aspects of postpartum life. After welcoming baby number two with husband Jeremy on Jan. 8, the new mom took to Instagram to share a photo with both her little ones from the hospital room where she spent the first few days of her son’s life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Jan 13, 2020 at 5:44pm PST

“One of my favorite moments ever,” Roloff captioned the photo of Ember holding her new baby brother. “Ember meeting Bode for the first time. She is just the sweetest big sister already.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jer and I can’t stop smiling and laughing at the things she says about him and to him,” she continued. “She’s so eager to take care of him and give him lots of lovies.”

Recovering from giving birth hasn’t been easy, Roloff explained, but having such adorable kids definitely makes the difficult parts worth it. “Postpartum has been hard on my body, but cuddling with these precious little loves makes my heart so full,” she concluded. “What an honor it is to be their mama.”

After welcoming Bode Wednesday, the Roloffs have been settling into their new normal with two little ones. But all is well, dad Jeremy assured fans in an Instagram Story, cradling Bode as he updated followers on his family.

“Wow! Little Bode James here,” Jeremy told his followers. “Welcome to the world, son. “What an incredible journey giving birth is. Audrey is incredible. We’ll share the story in a little bit I’m sure … I’ll let her do that, but it is just a serious miracle. Pretty stoked… We’re home. We’re happy. Healthy boy.”

Daughter Ember is taking her new big sister duties seriously too. Less than a week after the Little People, Big World alum gave birth to Bode James, the toddler welcomed her little brother home in the sweetest way with a hand-painted sign. On Friday, Roloff reposted a video from sister Margo Botti on her Instagram Story featuring the toddler putting the finishing touches on a sign of her little brother’s name.

Repeating her brother’s name over and over again as she continued to paint the poster, Botti captioned the clip, “I think she’s gonna be a great big sis.”

Roloff and Jeremy announced Friday that they had welcomed the little boy on Jan. 8, writing alongside a photo of the family, “He is here!!! Bode James Roloff. 9.2 lbs 21 inches. Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 pm.”

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson / Contributor, Getty