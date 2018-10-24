‘Little People, Big World’ Mom Amy Roloff Denies Chris Marek Split Rumors

Amy Roloff is clearing things up about her relationship with beau Chris Marek.

The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram Tuesday to deny that she and her longterm boyfriend had called off their relationship. Next to a photo of the couple cuddling up on Roloff Farm, Roloff clad in an angel costume and Marek in casual fall clothes, the TLC personality addressed the rumors directly.

“Many of you that came to the farm have either asked me if Chris and I were still together or was he going to be at the farm that day,” she wrote. “I love that he comes at the end of his day, working as a realtor, to see me. Makes me happy and I love his support [heart emoji].”

She continued, more direct this time, “Yes we are still dating and together and we are doing wonderful! He’s a great guy. One more pumpkin patch weekend left. Hope to see you this coming up weekend for some Roloff Farms Pumpkin Patch fun.”

Fans were touched to hear that the couple was managing to make things work still.

“That makes me so happy, you know some people were [leery] at first so I love that he has proved some of them wrong,” one user wrote. “Love you guys.”

“Thanks for the information!!!” another wrote. “I’m thrilled you guys are still together!!”

A third wrote, “It’s so nice to have someone to do things with you. You look really happy. And beautiful as always.”

Roloff first got together with Marek in September of 2016 following her divorce from ex Matt Roloff.

In an anniversary tribute to her beau last month, Roloff appeared to be looking forward to plenty more time and adventures with her man.

“Anniversary! What? Where did two years go?” she wrote alongside sweet summery photos of the two. “It’s been a wonderful adventurous and full of lovely special moments of dating with this guy. So looking forward to the tomorrow’s and days ahead with him.”

In March, Marek showed a similar sentiment while talking to Radar.

“No, we aren’t engaged,” Marek explained at the time, laughing. “Everything is good. Everything is strong, but not at this time.”

Matt has also moved on since his marriage to Amy Roloff, dating former farm manager Caryn Chandler. The two have even purchased a home in Arizona together, where they spend time when Matt isn’t needed on the farm.

Little People, Big World will return for a new season in 2019.

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff