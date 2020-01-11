‘Little People, Big World’: Meaning Behind Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s Son’s Name Revealed

Shortly after Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey, welcomed their son Bode James into the world, InTouch Weekly published some insight into the meaning behind the little one’s name. Apparently, their infant’s full name contains a nod to two family members. InTouch Weekly reported that the name “Bode” has German roots and is a name that those who brought messages shared, as originally noted by BabyNames.com. “James” has Hebrew roots and is a name shared by many royals throughout history.

Additionally, Roloff’s middle name is James just like his son, which adds another meaningful layer to the already wonderful name. As the publication continued to report, Jeremy’s grandfather, Matt Roloff, also had the middle name of James. Considering that “James” has familial roots for the Roloffs, it’s only fitting that Jeremy and Audrey’s son dons the very special moniker, too.

The Little People, Big World stars revealed that they had welcomed their second child on Wednesday, Jan. 8 via Instagram (they’re also parents to a daughter, Ember).

“He is here!!!” Audrey wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of photos featuring the couple and the new addition to the family. “Bode James Roloff, 9.2 lbs 21 inches, Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 pm.”

Days before she gave birth, Audrey opened up about her pregnancy experience via social media. At the time, she even hinted that her baby boy would be here “any day now.”

“Finally snapped a few pics of the bump while baby boy is still cozy inside,” she wrote alongside a photo that features her growing baby bump. “Pregnancy is really just a remarkable experience. It’s such a gift to carry our baby on the inside and I can’t wait carry him on the outside soon.”

“I feels unreal that we are already at [39 weeks pregnant] and get to meet our little guy any day now. Buttttttt… I was 11 days past my dude date when Ember decided to join us earthside, so trying to manage my expectations,” she continued.

Audrey and Roloff initially revealed that they were expecting back in July.

“We’ve got some exciting news: Ember Jean is going to be a big sister!” Roloff wrote on Instagram, showing off a photo of the then-family-of-three. “We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”