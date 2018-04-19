‘Little People, Big World’ Dad Matt Roloff Reveals Why His Marriage With Wife Amy Ended



Matt and Amy Roloff‘s marriage started going downhill long before they decided to part ways.

The Little People, Big World couple decided to separate after 27 years of marriage in 2015, finalizing the details of their divorce in 2016, and although they’ve both since found love — Matt is now dating the former manager of Roloff Farms, Caryn Chandler, and Amy has been with boyfriend Chris Marek for more than a year — the two still come in contact with one another regularly, as they both still live in residences on their farm.

Keeping in close contact with an ex after divorce is bound to bring up old feelings, and the Roloffs are no different, with Matt comparing his relationship with Chandler with his marriage to Amy in Tuesday’s episode of Little People, Big World.

“I really like and appreciate the fact that she wants to spend personal time with me,” Matt said of Chandler. “It really warms my heart. Amy and I had some compatibility when the kids were born, but looking back after the kids were gone, we realized we don’t really have a lot in common.”

Because Chandler worked on the farm with both Matt and Amy prior to the divorce, things have been complicated between the trio even as Amy has moved on.

Matt continued, “We are different people. We are very different people. So it feels good to be in a situation where you feel compatible on many levels.”

The 56-year-old Roloff patriarch didn’t bring up specific instances of compatibility, but Chandler does seem to understand the passion and commitment he has about his work — even when it comes as a detriment to their together time — more than Amy did.

“Work is in Matt’s DNA, it always will be,” Chandler said. “I actually love that drive in him. He can get carried away, anyone can get carried away. But he loves to work — it’s kind of his hobby.”

For Amy, dating Marek has allowed her to explore an adventurous side Matt lacked.

“I think the biggest difference in this relationship versus my marriage is that Chris brings out the adventurous side of me that has been on hold for many years,” she said in Tuesday’s episode, when the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary by going sky diving.

“I’m like, one year already? Damn we did a lot, this went by fast,” she told the camera. “We’ve just been having a good time together, simple things, big things. I really like and enjoy being with him.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC