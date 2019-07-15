‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Leaves Farm on ‘High Road’ Amid Ex-Wife Amy’s Tell-All Claims

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff left Roloff Farms for two summer trips within a month with girlfriend Caryn Chandler. The trips came after Amy Roloff published her book A Little Me, in which she alleges that Roloff began a serious relationship with Chandler outside work while the Roloffs were still married.

Back on June 28, Roloff and Chandler headed off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to catch some extra sun. Chandler’s daughter Brittney caught up with them in Mexico for an annual mother-daughter cruise.

“They are on their annual mother-daughter vacation cruise and I’m going to surprise them when they port in Cabo. Except it’s not such a surprise anymore,” Roloff wrote on June 29. “Still a very fun rendezvous in a far away land. Well it’s not so far away either. I guess I’m battin’ a thousand!”

Roloff was back on the farm in time for Independence Day, which he celebrated with his grandchildren. However on July 11, the couple left Oregon again to visit Arizona. The couple also had a special date night to see Hugh Jackman perform in Glendale, Arizona Sunday.

Back in May, Amy published her memoir, A Little Me, where she wrote about realizing Roloff began a relationship with Chandler before their divorce. Chandler was the Roloffs’ farm manager.

“I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated,” Amy wrote.

She continued, “In hindsight, I know I should have said something right away, but I didn’t. I was scared and ashamed anything remotely like this could be happening. Was Matt really interested in someone else right in front of me? Why would he even go there when we were still married?”

After Amy’s excerpts were published, Roloff posted a photo of the moon over the farm. The caption was thought to be a direct response to Amy’s book.

“[Chandler] and [I] sitting here Amazed at the simple beautiful moon lingering brightly over the farm as if to say. ‘Keeping taking the high Road. It’s the only one that matters,’” he wrote on June 23.

Roloff and Amy split in 2016, but the impact of the divorce continued playing out on Little People, Big World‘s most recent season. The finale ended with Amy finally taking a buyout deal to five Roloff ownership of most of the farm. Fans were upset because the episode did not show every little detail of the deal, leaving Roloff to go into specifics on Instagram.

“There are many many more things to clarify that will surprise many of you (details that are too laborious) to make good TV so sometimes content is condensed into the hour show,” Roloff wrote. “Sometimes what they capture at one point becomes old news by the time the show airs. I say my favorite color is Red… then 6 months later it changed to blue.”

He later added, “How does a TV show deal with that type of dynamic? That’s a silly example but hopefully makes the point to most of you. I know some will never understand the production process. Either way… at some point I hope to find the right forum to go online and answer many more misconceptions and clarify things from my personal perspective.. I hope to do that soon.”

