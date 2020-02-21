‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff’s Girlfriend Caryn Chandler Praises His Support After Surgery

Caryn Chandler is feeling lucky to have boyfriend Matt Roloff by her side as the Little People, Big World star recovers from a “painful” bone spur surgery on her foot. The former Roloff Farms manager took to Instagram Wednesday to reveal she had gone under the knife to deal with something that had been giving her pain for years, with Roloff by her side the whole time.

“Today… I said goodbye to the painful bone spur that had made its home on top of my foot for 2 long years!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a surgical boot and Roloff by her side. “Huge thanks to Matt for being there to support me and help me recover.”

As friends and followers wished her a speedy recovery in the comment section, Chandler opened up about some of the details of her surgery and recovery, saying she’ll be out of commission as far as walking goes for six weeks.

“Surgery was easy,” she told one follower. “Today … owie.”

The surgery was a bit more complicated that surgeons expected, as Chandler revealed she “waited a lil too long” and the doctor had to also remove “a lot of damaged cartilage.”

While the surgery might not have been high on her list, the difference could be major for Chandler. “I haven’t really worn anything but wide toe tennis shoes in 3 years,” she told one follower. “Not sure what will work after this boot comes off.”

It likely is just the beginning of a journey to get her feet back to peak shape, however, with Chandler adding, “And doc said I’ll prolly need a toe implant next.”

