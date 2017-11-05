‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Love This Picture of Matt Roloff and His Granddaughter

Fans of Little People, Big World are going crazy over the first photo patriarch Matt Roloff has publicly posted with his new grandchild Ember Jean.

Little Ember Jean hanging with her grandpa. A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

The photo posted Saturday shows the 56-year-old TLC cast member holding his granddaughter Ember Jean while sporting a big smile.

Ember was born to mom Audrey and dad Jeremy on Sept. 10 and since has been capturing hearts all around Roloff Farms.

But it will be hard to find someone as smitten with the little girl as her grandpa. Fans could totally sense the bond between the two, gushing over the family bond in the comment section.

“Wow, is it just me, or all the pics I have been witness to, this little darlin is asleep…” one person said. “But this pic – she is beaming. I have been waiting for this. Ember knows here grandpa is a warm, happy guy! Kids know, they just do!”

“So sweet!” another added. “Grandpa is just so filled with joy in this photo. Many blessings to you and the family.”

This is the first photo Matt has posted with Ember Jean, but not his first time getting to play grandpa. Son Zach and daughter-in-law Tori gave birth to baby Jackson in May.