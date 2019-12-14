‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Shows Solo Babysitting Skills With Grandchildren Jack and Lilah

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff certainly has experience when it comes to raising children, so his son Zach Roloff and daughter-in-law Tori Roloff felt comfortable leaving their two children with their grandpa on Thursday. The proud grandfather let his Instagram fans know how he did while babysitting grandchildren Jackson and Lilah Ray, who is only three weeks old. Tori welcomed Lilah Ray back on Nov. 19.

Roloff, 58, shared a selfie with Jackson, 2, and Lilah Ray behind him.

“Wow.. Grandpa got the call to babysit Both Lilah And Jackson solo today.. only for an hour… ‘OK, Jackson, this is how this is going to work… I’ll watch baby Lilah … while you keep an eye on grandpa.’ I only had to defer to him twice on what to do next,” Roloff wrote.

The TLC star included a handful of hilarious hashtags reading, “grandpa pulling it off,” “confidence in grandpa matters,” “I can do this” and “only 3 weeks old grandpa gets to drive the ship.”

More than 400 fans left comments after seeing the heartwarming photo.

“The hashtags are the best!” one person wrote, prompting Roloff to reply, “Lol. I wondered if anyone read those.”

“That is so awesome grandparents are the best baby settlers parents can get. Beside parents no one loves them more,” another wrote.

“Your grandkids are so cute!” another fan chimed in.

Roloff was not done having fun this week though. On Friday, he shared a photo from a mall, with plenty of shopping bags hanging from his cart. Unfortunately, Roloff’s head was cut thanks to some awkward cropping.

“Grandpa’s … errrr I mean Santa clauses’… annual trip to the mall,” he wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags, “grandpa loves the mall” and “sensory overload.”

Zach and Tori welcomed their second child on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6:25 p.m. Lilah Ray weighed 8 lbs, 9 oz. at birth and measured 18 1/2 inches long.

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!” Tori told PEOPLE after Lilah Ray was born.

On Tuesday, Tori shared a new Instagram post explaining how she has tried to love her postpartum body and offered advice to other mothers.

“For all those PP mamas out there. Love yourself hard,” she wrote. “We all have our days and that’s okay. Our bodies are so insane and I’ve said it before- women are bad ass. I thank God everyday for the family he’s given me. I’ll be here continuing to try and practice what I preach and love myself through this phase.”

