‘Little People, Big World’ Star Jeremy Roloff Praises Pregnant Wife Audrey on 28th Birthday

Jeremy Roloff is taking the opportunity to celebrate his pregnant wife as Little People, Big World‘s Audrey Roloff turns 28 years old. Just weeks after the couple announced that daughter Ember, 1, would be a big sister come January 2020, the expectant mother spent her big day with friends and her husband out on the lake.

While fans praised Audrey for showing off her baby bump in a cute bikini, husband Jeremy was also heaping on compliments in a social media tribute of his own.

“Happy birthday Audrey!” he wrote alongside a photo of her standing out in a field. “I have never met a more hardworking, passionate, and loving person. I’m thankful God made us teammates and I love doing life with you. Here’s cheers to the story we’re writing!”

For her part, the TLC personality seemed happy to bring on another year, writing alongside her photos from the lake outing, “Took a little break from convention yesterday to celebrate my birthday on the lake. Last minute pontoon boat rental=great decision. Thank you all for the birthday texts, messages, and love.”

“I’m grateful for the life I’ve lived this past year, all that I’ve learned, friendships I’ve made, and moments made memories with people I love,” she continued. “Bring on 28!”

It certainly has been an exciting year for the Roloffs, as they announced their family’s major news with sweet photos of the new baby’s sonogram.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” Jeremy wrote at the time. “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

Audrey added on her own profile, “Baby #2 is coming in January!!! Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach, and his wife Tori are also expecting their second child, the couple announced in May.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that [2-year-old son] Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November!” the two revealed on social media. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

