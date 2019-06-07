‘Little People, Big World’ Couple Zach and Tori Roloff Reveal When They Would Leave TLC Series

Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and wif Tori are not planning on leaving the long-running reality series, even as Zach’s siblings have already left.

“For Zach and I, it’s still fun for us, we still enjoy sharing our story with other people,” Tori said on the May 30 episode of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff‘s Behind the Scenes podcast, reports InTouch Weekly. “The minute it becomes pressurized and becomes something bigger than what it is, you have to really stop and think what’s best for our family, and right now it’s fun for us.”

Since the couple will still be on the show for the foreseeable future, fans have a big milestone to look forward to. Last month, Tori announced they are expecting their second baby together and is due in November. They are already parents to son Jackson.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” Tori wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

“We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother!” the couple also told Us Weekly. “We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”

While Roloff and Tori enjoy letting their lives play out in front of TLC cameras, Matt and Amy Roloff’s other children have all left the show behind. Last year, Roloff’s brother Jeremy and Audrey announced they would no longer appear on the series. The couple will instead focus on their other interests, including their blog, Beating50Percent.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram in July 2018. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

Roloff’s other brother, Jacob, left the show in 2016 over disagreements with how the show was made. He recently told fans he has no regrets about his decision not to appear on the show after he turned 18.

“Among so many things, I simply did not want this ridiculous reality TV to use up so much of my time, lest it leave too deep an imprint on my ability to influence the world otherwise,” Jacob explained in May 2018. “I did not want this imposition to become my identity, and so I rebelled in the manner that I did, and eventually exited the show.”

Matt and Amy’s only daughter, Molly Roloff Silvius, left the show after she moved to Spokane, Washington. She later married Joel Silvius in 2017 and makes infrequent appearances on her family’s Instagram pages when they visit her.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tori Roloff