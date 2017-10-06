‘Little People, Big World’ Baby Jackson Roloff Meets Cousin Ember in Adorable Instagram

Fans of Little People, Big World got a double dose of cute Thursday, when new mom Tori Roloff shared on social media a glimpse of the two new Roloff babies spending some quality time together.

No worries cousin Ember… Baby J will always be there to hold your hand. ❤️ we love you little girl! #babyjroloff #roloffcousins A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Ember Jean Roloff was born on Sept. 10 to mom Audrey and dad Jeremy. In the weeks since, mom Audrey has gotten real about what it’s like to be a first-time mom in her lifestyle blog Auj Poj.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jackson Kyle Roloff was born on May 12 to mom Tori and dad Zach, who revealed shortly after his birth that Jackson has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia like his dad.

This means that Jackson will grow to an average height of 4′ 4″ and will have normal lifespan with the possibility of some related health problems.

Jackson’s parents have been vocal about how proud they are to be raising a son with dwarfism.

“I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is,” the 27-year-old Zach told PEOPLE shortly after the birth.

In Tori’s Instagram Thursday, the new mom wished for the two new Roloffs a lifelong bond.

“No worries cousin Ember … Baby J will always be there to hold your hand,” she said.

We can’t wait to see the two grow up together!