‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Reveals Touching Story Behind Son Bode’s Name

Audrey Roloff is sharing the meaning and touching story behind the name of her newborn son Bode James just two weeks after the Little People, Big World alum and husband Jeremy Roloff welcomed their second child into the family. Sharing a photo of 2-year-old daughter Ember holding her baby brother in a rocking chair seated in front of massive balloons spelling out the youngest Roloff’s name, Roloff opened up about the sweet way her son earned his name even before his birth.

“Bode’s name means messenger. We pray for our Bode to be a messenger of the Gospel. That his life would be a message of hope, truth, and love to many,” Roloff began, explaining that the name was “a nod” to her maiden name Botti “as a way to honor [her] side of the family.”

“His middle name ‘James’ is a family name on the Roloff side,” she added. “Jeremy, his dad, his grandpa and his great grandpa all have the middle name James.”

“We were pretty set on Bode (pronounced ‘bo-dee’) during my pregnancy but we’re still tossing around other ideas into my 3rd trimester,” she wrote. “Then one day randomly Jer’s grandma called him and said, ‘I have a really good name suggestion for you! What about Bode?!’ We were shook. It was a confirming affirmation.”

The mother-of-two concluded, “We love you so much already Bode James Roloff.”

Soon after welcoming Bode on Jan. 8, the family told Us Weekly, “Ember Jean is very excited to have a little brother and we’re thrilled to be a family of four. We’re thankful for a healthy baby and we appreciate everyone’s support during this time!”

