‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff ‘Keepin’ It Real’ With Post-Baby Body Photo Amid Breastfeeding Struggles

Audrey Roloff isn’t shying away from sharing the realities of postpartum life following the birth of her second child with husband Jeremy Roloff. On Wednesday, the Little People, Big World alum took to Instagram with a brand new photo of herself and son Bode James, taking a moment to keep “it real” with her followers.

“Just keepin it real over here,” Roloff, who welcomed Bode on Wednesday, Jan. 8, began. “While this past week has been full of newborn snuggles and heart melting moments… it’s also been really hard.”

Acknowledging that she had “really great pregnancies and labor/delivery experiences” with both Bode and her older daughter Ember, Roloff admitted that “once that 4th trimester hits my body just gets hit hard with all the things.”

“Thankfully this time I could draw from past experience and fought off getting mastitis 5 days postpartum like last time,” she continued. “Still… my milk comes in fast and furious, both my babies chomped my nipples to shreds on day one, and my milk is the brevé kind so engorgement is at least 5x my normal bra size … Thankfully, Mr. 9 pounder Bode boy is a much more efficient eater than Ember girl was (he was already back at his birth weight by 5 days old!)”

Roloff went on to explain that she had decided to share all of this “because I don’t think enough people share about their postpartum journey.”

“We are so excited to share birth stories and document our whole pregnancies but then postpartum hits and nothing… I wish someone would have better prepared me the first time around or been more honest about all the after-birth pains,” she wrote. “So here I am showing up with my 1 week postpartum belly exposed and telling you my body hurts. But despite the physical pains, I know these weeks of forced slow-down are exactly what my body and heart needs. REST.”

“I’m letting go of the pressure to rush back into working out, my social life, household chores, my pre-pregnancy clothes, or any kind of commitment that conflicts with recovery and rest,” she continued. “Something that’s very hard for us enneagram 8’s to adhere too. I have to remind myself every day that rest is one of the most productive things I can do right now. So I’ll be here with a baby on my chest, in milk stained pj’s, embracing JOMO (the joy of missing out).”

Roloff and her husband welcomed son Bode on Jan. 8 at 7:36 p.m., the little one ticking in at 9.2 pounds and measuring 21 inches, according to the birth announcement, shared on Instagram.