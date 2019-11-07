‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Shares Major Update on Jeremy Following Surgery

Little People, Big World alum Jeremy Roloff underwent hernia surgery recently, and his wife, Audrey, shared a video of him post-operation on Instagram. In the clip he appears very groggy as he’s coming out of surgery to deliver a message to their three children. She said he is home now recovering, and thanked everyone for their prayers, although said taking care of all the kids on her own has been a challenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Nov 2, 2019 at 8:53pm PDT

In the video of “Jer post-surgery,” Audrey writes how she’s been “taking care” of three babies in the past few days, while thanking fans for their support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jer is home recovering [prayer hand emoji] Call me crazy but I decided this would be a good time to potty train Ember since we’d be home….” she wrote. “So between the three of my babies, there have been a lot of trips to the potty [laughing emoji]. Also, I couldn’t post the last few seconds of this video because it was too long… but it might be the best part [laughing out loud].”

Roloff revealed over the weekend that he was hospitalized to undergo the hernia surgery that he had put off for too long.

“Yesterday I had my first surgery. Inguinal hernia surgery,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. “I’ve had a hernia for the past few years, but thought I could live with it in order to avoid surgery, so I ignored it. However, over the last several months I’ve been having some increasing health concerns, specifically severe lower back pain and chronic shoulder pain.”

“I’ve pretty much eliminated all physical exercise too which has increased the problem because of muscle loss which has me walking weird as well,” he continued. “I’ve been ignoring my health and it all came to a head when just a few days ago I threw out my back after sneezing. Embarrassing, right? All said, I’m considering this a turn in my health journey. I have a goal to be in the best shape of my life by 32.”

“Health is something that needs continual attention or else it unnoticeably fades — like most things in life. Time to put some attention back on personal health!” Roloff concluded.

The couple is expecting their fourth child in early 2020. They made the exciting announcement in August, writing, “We’re so excited! We are surprised and can’t wait to be a family of four,” in an Instagram post.